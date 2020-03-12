National ski championships in Vernon cancelled over virus

Photo: Contributed

Another major Okanagan event has been cancelled due to concern over the coronavirus.

Nordiq Canada announced on its website that the 2020 Canadian Ski Championships at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre near Vernon are off.

The eight-day international event was due to run from March 25 to April 2, with more than 650 of North America's top cross-country ski athletes competing.

"In support of Canadian efforts to minimize the transmission of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Nordiq Canada in consultation with the local organizing committee at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Ski Club have chosen to cancel the 2020 Canadian Ski Championships," the organization said in a statement.

"The safety and health of athletes, coaches, volunteers and staff is, and always will be, our top priority. COVID-19 is a fast-evolving situation globally, and we believe this decision is in the best interest of our broader sport community with regards to handling the situation we are all facing.

"We look forward to working with the club on staging future events."

Nordiq Canada is the governing body of para-nordic and cross-country skiing in Canada.