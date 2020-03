Photo: Google Maps

A crash just south of Vernon on Highway 97 is affecting traffic this morning.

Conditions are said to be extremely slippery as a thin layer of snow coated the road on "Dump Hill" between Okanagan College and Birnie Road.

One vehicle is reported in the ditch, and at least one other vehicle may have damage.

The crash is in the northbound lanes, but traffic is slowed in both directions.

First responders are on scene now.