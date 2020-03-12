154741
154734
Vernon  

If the meter is busted, you can park for free

Park for free at busted meters

- | Story: 279213

A pair of suspects were arrested for breaking into parking meters in downtown Vernon on Tuesday, after a number of meters were broken into. As for the public, this begs the question: What happens when you park at a busted meter?

Turns out you can park for free at the broken meter, but be mindful for how long you're there.

"If motorists park at a broken meter, they are not required to pay at that location – however, motorists must still abide by the maximum allowable time limit," says Christy Poirier, spokesperson for the City of Vernon. "For example, if they park in a two-hour zone, they must vacate that location within two hours. Staff are still monitoring all areas and will be ticketing vehicles that exceed the maximum allowable time limit."

The City is currently assessing the damages of the broken meters, and costs for repairs are unknown at this time.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

154739
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


155616


Real Estate
4028316
#194 720 Commonwealth Rd
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$199,000
more details
152278


Send us your News Tips!


153680
Soft 103.9

Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Blue
Blue Vernon SPCA >


153751


Super spoiled pup gets held by owner in hilarious fashion

Must Watch
Hefty Lefty is just so spoiled. Check it out! Too funny!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness is here!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dave Grohl: ‘New Foo Fighters album is unlike anything we’ve ever done’
Music
Dave Grohl can’t wait for fans to hear the Foo...
Happy kid thinks he’s playing video games with his dad
Must Watch
A sweet moment is caught on camera when this kid...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096
154366