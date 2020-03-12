If the meter is busted, you can park for free

Photo: Jon Manchester

A pair of suspects were arrested for breaking into parking meters in downtown Vernon on Tuesday, after a number of meters were broken into. As for the public, this begs the question: What happens when you park at a busted meter?

Turns out you can park for free at the broken meter, but be mindful for how long you're there.

"If motorists park at a broken meter, they are not required to pay at that location – however, motorists must still abide by the maximum allowable time limit," says Christy Poirier, spokesperson for the City of Vernon. "For example, if they park in a two-hour zone, they must vacate that location within two hours. Staff are still monitoring all areas and will be ticketing vehicles that exceed the maximum allowable time limit."

The City is currently assessing the damages of the broken meters, and costs for repairs are unknown at this time.