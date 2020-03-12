153010
Josh Winquist named one of Vernon's Top 20 Over 40

Importance of storytelling

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has released its Top 20 Over 40 list, and Castanet will be featuring all of the honourees.

Storytelling, when done correctly, can bring people together.

That's what Josh Winquist says, who is one of the chosen winners of Vernon's Top 20 Over 40. He is currently the Director of Communications at Turning Points Collaborative, and was previously in media relations with the Upper Room Mission.

"Working as a journalist opened the door for me to go work at the Upper Room Mission for a year," says Winquist. "There I met more people in the community and got to share more perspectives."

Winquist led the Faces of the Upper Room Mission campaign, which entailed him sitting down at the Mission and asking people what the Mission meant to them.

"Through that campaign, we were able to really alleviate a lot of the stigma and misconceptions around the Mission," says Winquist. "It provides a more positive light."

The Chamber's Top 20 Over 40 is sponsored by KPMG, the Regional District of North Okanagan and Castanet.

