Enderby picking up garbage faster to reduce attractants

Photo: File photo

Enderby is doing what it can to help bears that are emerging from their winter slumber and are looking for a quick meal.

The community is adding a second truck to pick up garbage more quickly, thus reducing attractants for wildlife.

Curbside garbage collection will still occur every Tuesday, beginning at 7 a.m., but starting April 2, Tip-It Waste Solutions will be adding a second truck and crew, meaning collection will be completed in half a day, rather than a full day.

All residents should place their garbage at curbside by 7 a.m. to assure collection.

People are asked not to put their garbage out the night before, as this can also attract wildlife.

“Enderby is located in a wildlife interface area, between the Shuswap River to the east and a mountainous area to the west. We have a lot of wildlife moving through developed areas in order to reach natural sources of food. Along the way, they may be attracted to garbage and other sources of food which are easier to obtain. This has tragic consequences that we can help prevent by being more ‘bear aware,’” said Mayor Greg McCune.

“When we reduce the ready availability of animal attractants, it keeps bears and other animals from getting habituated to humans and domestic animals. When we can combine that with some added efficiency in delivering a city service, it is a win for everybody.”

Wildlife officials point out so-called "garbage bears" cannot be rehabilitated and have to be destroyed.

To report a bear incident, contact the BC Conservation Officer 24 hour Hotline 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).