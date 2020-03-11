Vernon high schools still travelling amid coronavirus concerns

Photo: The Canadian Press

School District 22 decided last week to continue overseas school trips, and the reaction from parents appears to be split due to concern over the COVID-19 virus.

There are a number of overseas trips planned for high schools in Vernon, including excursions to Europe. Kalamalka High School is planning a trip to the UK – the trip leaves for spring break, which is right around the corner. There are some parents who are satisfied with the District's decision to go forward with the trips.

"I'm happy because my daughters life experience is more important to us than allowing rampant, fear-based speculation to ruin something she is so very much looking forward to," says Jerrod Hutchings, a parent of one of the travellers. "She's protected medically – and with cancellation and interruption insurance. I'm truly more worried every time she gets in her car and drives on her own, and I don't stop her from doing that."

Some parents aren't as sure.

"I was shocked since every other district is cancelled except 22, so we pulled our child out of the trip," says Tina Daniel-Mairs. "We received a voucher for the trip, but didn't get our money back. I was concerned over the fact that if they get quarantined over there, they are alone since the parents are here – if they get quarantined coming back, that is a month of school they are missing. My child is in Grade 12 and that would affect him graduating and moving on to college in September."

In their meeting last week, SD22 came to a number of conclusions regarding the overseas trips. The District stated that their primary concern of the Board is the safety of the students, and they have continued to approve spring break trips.

"If the Government of Canada includes a travel advisory for COVID-19 for one of the trip destinations, prior to departure, the trip approval will be rescinded," says Maritza Reilly, spokesperson for School District 22. "Parents are encouraged to work with the teacher(s) leading the tour to determine refund policies and amounts. It needs to be clearly understood that there is potential that students may be quarantined either overseas or on their return to Canada. This is a tour provider and/or parent responsibility."

There are also a number of school trips planned for Quebec and the United States later in the spring. The Board will reevaluate the situation and information closer to the departure date.