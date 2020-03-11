Vernon cops nab two suspected parking meter thieves

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Time ran out for a pair of parking meter thieves.

On March 10 at 9:20 p.m., an alert citizen contacted Vernon RCMP to report a suspicious man who appeared to be breaking into a parking meter.

“The witness was able to provide a detailed clothing description of the suspect. Frontline officers responded but were unable to locate the lone male,” said Cpl. Tania Finn.

Approximately five minutes later, police received a call from another citizen advising three men were breaking into parking meters in a different area of downtown Vernon.

“Our front line officers responded immediately and located three men in the area that matched the descriptions given by the witness. Two of the suspects were arrested by police however the third suspect fled on foot,” said Finn.

Despite numerous patrols by other available front line officers, the third man could not be located. None of the clothing descriptions of these three individuals matched the description given for the first suspect reported to police. When arrested, the suspects were in possession of break-in instruments as well as a small quantity of Canadian quarters, loonies and toonies.

“Both of these incidents came to the attention of the police because concerned citizens witnessed suspicious activity and took the time to call us,” said Finn. “We appreciate the public’s assistance in identifying these crimes as they occur. Without these calls from the public, police would not have been in a position to make an immediate arrest.”

A 28-year-old man and a 35-year-old man are in police custody in order to appear in court. Both men are known to police and one has a history of similar type of theft in the Vernon area.

If you see any suspicious activity or witness a crime, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.