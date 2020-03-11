Petition calling for free parking in downtown Vernon

Photo: Darren Handschuh Matt MacLeran launched an online petition asking the city implement two-hour free parking in the city centre.

Matt MacLeran wants to park for free in downtown Vernon.

And it would seem so do a lot of other people.

So far, more than 116 people have signed the petition.

“It is felt that many businesses are suffering downtown because of the parking situation. Not only the lack of parking but the fact that the patrons that support local businesses downtown are punished for not paying the metres on time,” MacLeran wrote on the petition site.

“Having to pay for parking is a deterrent for many who want to shop downtown. Why bother when all of the big box stores offer free parking. Instead let's have free two-hour parking downtown, where tires are marked and times parked are managed by bylaw officers instead.”

The Downtown Vernon Association, in conjunction with the city, does offer several free parking days throughout the year, but MacLeran said that “is not enough to have a sustainable increase in traffic downtown."

