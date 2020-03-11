Vernon pharmacy delivers medicine to homeless, people in need

A local pharmacy is aiming to serve people from all walks of life through its delivery service.

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy provides delivery to the homeless shelters in Vernon, so that anyone is able to access medication – especially those who are battling addiction.

"Our pharmacy works hard to make sure we provide medication for everybody," says Jodi Cunningham, a pharmacist at The Medicine Shoppe. "We try to remove barriers when it comes to accessing medication."

While they are the only ones who deliver directly to the shelters, they are not the only ones who deliver. All pharmacies deliver prescriptions to people with accessibility issues or lack of transportation.

When Cunningham began her career in the pharmacy business, this service was not something she thought she'd be a part of.

"Thinking outside the box like this is pretty new, which is finding ways to make medication more accessible to people who are more susceptible to overdose deaths relating to opiates," she says. "We're trying to get people to the point where they can achieve some stability."