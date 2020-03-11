155392
154896
Vernon  

Theme for Vernon's 2021 Winter Carnival is Wild West

2021 canival theme is...

- | Story: 279126

It feels as though Winter Carnival has just ended, but carnival volunteers are already gearing up for next year. The Winter Carnival awards ceremony took place on Tuesday night, where they announced the theme for next February's carnival.

The theme for next February's carnival is the Wild West.

"Every single year for about the past 15 years we've received suggestions for a country carnival or a western carnival," says Deb White, the Winter Carnival Chair. "We got a bunch more this year, and we decided that we would listen to the community and give the people what they want."

There are no set events as of yet, but White says there will definitely be some events tied into the theme when carnival rolls around. The Remember the 60's theme was met with warm reception this year, and they are hoping to ride the positive wave into next year.

"We think the theme will fit right in to Vernon and create some fun little aspects to our carnival," says White. "We might some chuckwagons in the parade or some horses too – fun things like that."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

155059
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


155616


Real Estate
4057138
2071 Elkridge Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$519,000
more details
154739


Send us your News Tips!


153479
Soft 103.9

Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Fred
Fred Vernon SPCA >


152116


Biker and his little sidekick

Must Watch
How cute!
Shania Twain: ‘Ageing is a battle you can’t win’
Music
Shania Twain has given up trying to fight ageing as it was...
This pup decides to eat her treat right on top of the cat
Must Watch
We can’t blame the dog, since the cat does look comfy to...
Daily Dose
Galleries
The Dose is waiting for you to put your feet up and waste some...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154640
139157