Theme for Vernon's 2021 Winter Carnival is Wild West

Photo: Wayne Emde Photography

It feels as though Winter Carnival has just ended, but carnival volunteers are already gearing up for next year. The Winter Carnival awards ceremony took place on Tuesday night, where they announced the theme for next February's carnival.

The theme for next February's carnival is the Wild West.

"Every single year for about the past 15 years we've received suggestions for a country carnival or a western carnival," says Deb White, the Winter Carnival Chair. "We got a bunch more this year, and we decided that we would listen to the community and give the people what they want."

There are no set events as of yet, but White says there will definitely be some events tied into the theme when carnival rolls around. The Remember the 60's theme was met with warm reception this year, and they are hoping to ride the positive wave into next year.

"We think the theme will fit right in to Vernon and create some fun little aspects to our carnival," says White. "We might some chuckwagons in the parade or some horses too – fun things like that."