Province OK's resort association for Silver Star

Photo: Silver Star webcam

The province has given its approval for the creation of a Silver Star Resort Association.

The announcement is expected to bring economic benefits to the resort and region as it promotes Silver Star.

The resort is the fourth to receive the designation, after Whistler, Sun Peaks and Red Mountain.

The Silver Star Marketing Task Force put forward the proposal. The group consists of stakeholders including property owners, businesses, hotels and the resort operator.

Requirements under the Resort Association Act include that there will be a ski lift and year-round recreational area centre, that the local government (RDNO) agrees to the resort association, and at least 50% of landowners, representing 50% of the property value, have signed a petition in favour of the association.

The next steps are for the task force to register the resort association with the registrar of companies and elect its first board of directors.

"Resort use and development is a critical part of B.C. tourism and is a major economic driver, creating local jobs, while generating provincial revenue," the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said in a press release.

Resort associations collect a fee from property owners within the designated area who use their property for rental, business or commercial purposes.