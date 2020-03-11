153010
Vernon  

Sproing Creative's Heath Fletcher one of Vernon's Top 20 Over 40

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has released its Top 20 Over 40 list, and Castanet will be featuring all of the honourees.

If you're looking for a creative solution to your problem, Heath Fletcher should be at the top of your list. He is the founder and Creative Director of Sproing Creative, which is in its tenth year of business.

"Sproing Creative is a marketing agency in Vernon that brings to the table what you would normally find in the big centres," Fletcher says. "We provide a wide variety of marketing services to companies, including photography, video, digital marketing – things like that."

Fletcher has been doing business in Vernon since 2005, starting with Red Door Photographic – which won the New Business of the Year award from the Chamber in 2006. Before he sold Red Door in 2014, there was a stretch where he was working three different businesses that he started.

He began the Vernon Bridal Event in 2006, when he saw a need for local wedding suppliers in the area. He ran that event until 2017, where he sold it to a new operator who is still running it today. He then started Sproing Creative in 2010, which services clients all over the world.

"It's nice of the Vernon Chamber to open up the awards to the older people," laughs Fletcher. "It's quite an honour and I'm very excited."

The Chamber's Top 20 Over 40 is sponsored by KPMG, the Regional District of North Okanagan and Castanet.

