650 athletes to converge on Vernon for X-Country championships

Photo: Contributed

The 2020 Canadian Cross-Country Ski Championships are right around the corner at Vernon's Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre.

The eight-day international event will draw more than 650 of North America's best cross-country skiers, including Olympians and current World Cup athletes.

The event runs from March 25 to April 2, and is expected to have an economic impact on the region of $2.3 million, says media spokesperson Dudley Coulter.

Among the hundreds of visiting competitors, there will be 21 Vernon skiers, and 57 from Kelowna.

Sovereign last hosted the event in 1995.

A VIP kickoff event will be held March 24 to officially open the national-level event.