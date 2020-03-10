Hundreds of Vernon students could see courtesy busing cut

Photo: Thinkstock.com

Vernon school trustees will consider axing courtesy busing at their Wednesday night meeting.

And parents are starting to panic.

A post on the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page is generating concerned conversation, and a crowd is expected at Wednesday's School District 22 board meeting.

"Parents of school-aged children who rely on a school bus to get to school, I encourage you to check out this document that SD 22 has presented, essentially making the decision to remove the ability for 637 children to get to school by school bus transportation in our district," Bree Cawley posted.



As the board considers its budget, dozens of courtesy runs could be removed.

The district first presented the report to trustees in December, but SD 22 spokesperson Maritza Reilly said some parents may just getting word of the potential changes.

"Transportation routing consistently requires adjustments due to dynamic student needs, changing demographics and roadways. It is important to rely on consistent, clear service eligibility levels and criteria in order to maintain effective and efficient services. The goal is to provide safe and reliable service in an effective and efficient manner based on board policy," the report states.

District policy states: “A student will be considered eligible for subsidized transportation if his or her home address is at least 2.4 kilometres from the school or schools designated for the catchment area."

As of December, there were 2,019 eligible riders and 1,021 courtesy riders.

The proposed changes would impact 637 courtesy riders, and parents in the Facebook group say French immersion at Beairsto Elementary would be unduly affected, as students are bused there from all over the district.

The changes would save the district an estimated $195,000.