Woman home as suspects force way in, trash Vernon house

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon RCMP are investigating a home invasion they believe was targeted on Monday.

Police responded to a report of two individuals who forced entry into a home on the 9000 block of Tronson Road about 3:30 p.m.

Officers and a dog team immediately responded to the area, however the suspects fled prior to police arrival.

The victim, a 37-year-old female, was present while the individuals ransacked the home.

Though not physically injured, the woman has been put in contact with RCMP Victim Services, says Cpl. Tania Finn.

"The woman was fortunate she was able to escape and flee to a neighbouring residence to call 911," Finn said in a press release.

The Vernon RCMP General Investigation Section, supported by the Forensic Identification Section, continue their investigation into the matter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.