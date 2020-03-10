Winter isn't done with the Okanagan just yet

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist with Environment Canada says not to worry about a late spring, despite snow falling in the Okanagan.

"It's here!" he said Tuesday morning.

"That's normal for the Okanagan. It's typical to have ups and downs."

But that doesn't mean it's sunny skies from here on. Although Wednesday should hit 7 C, Lundquist says an Arctic Mass "is trying to wiggle its way south" and could bring highs of just zero over the weekend.

"But, it doesn't usually last that long this time of year," he said.

"We're not completely done ... even in April we can get a little snow mixed with rain, but the low temperatures are gradually getting higher."

He said the average high for this time of year is 8 C, and the low -2 C.

"So, we will be below average on the weekend, but soon it will be time to start thinking about taking the winter tires off."

ORIGINAL: 9:45 a.m.

Winter isn't releasing its grip on the Okanagan just yet.

Snow has been falling since early morning in Vernon, and is forecast to continue until midday. Up to two centimetres is expected.

Flurries are also forecast for Kelowna and Penticton, although it is not yet snowing in those cities.

This afternoon, the snow is expected to change to showers, with a high of 4 C.

The forecast is calling for the possibility of more white stuff as the week goes on, with flurries possible right through Saturday. The lone exception is Thursday, when we should see some sunshine.

While the Okanagan has enjoyed spring-like conditions recently, and some record temperatures in the south end of the valley, spring does not officially arrive until March 19.