154642
155118
Vernon  

Winter isn't done with the Okanagan just yet

More snow in forecast

- | Story: 279056

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist with Environment Canada says not to worry about a late spring, despite snow falling in the Okanagan.

"It's here!" he said Tuesday morning.

"That's normal for the Okanagan. It's typical to have ups and downs."

But that doesn't mean it's sunny skies from here on. Although Wednesday should hit 7 C, Lundquist says an Arctic Mass "is trying to wiggle its way south" and could bring highs of just zero over the weekend.

"But, it doesn't usually last that long this time of year," he said.

"We're not completely done ... even in April we can get a little snow mixed with rain, but the low temperatures are gradually getting higher."

He said the average high for this time of year is 8 C, and the low -2 C.

"So, we will be below average on the weekend, but soon it will be time to start thinking about taking the winter tires off."

ORIGINAL: 9:45 a.m.

Winter isn't releasing its grip on the Okanagan just yet.

Snow has been falling since early morning in Vernon, and is forecast to continue until midday. Up to two centimetres is expected.

Flurries are also forecast for Kelowna and Penticton, although it is not yet snowing in those cities.

This afternoon, the snow is expected to change to showers, with a high of 4 C.

The forecast is calling for the possibility of more white stuff as the week goes on, with flurries possible right through Saturday. The lone exception is Thursday, when we should see some sunshine.

While the Okanagan has enjoyed spring-like conditions recently, and some record temperatures in the south end of the valley, spring does not officially arrive until March 19.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

152415
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


155615


Real Estate
4008332
#318 3030 Pandosy Street
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$642,000
more details
155656


Send us your News Tips!


152046
Soft 103.9

Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Ozzy
Ozzy Vernon SPCA >


153680


Big hug

Must Watch
Dog knocks over kid when he’s trying to hug him.
Spelling errors
Galleries
These people need some help with their spelling…
Robbie Williams: ‘I know 75 per cent of the words to my songs’
Music
Forgetful Robbie Williams has urged Americans planning to attend...
Sophie the llama
Galleries
Sophie is NOT having any of it today.  
Golden Retriever’s reaction to a litter of puppies is absolutely priceless
Must Watch
Check out how this dog reacts to a litter of puppies. Priceless!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154640
139157