154642
155531
Vernon  

A dozen parking meters vandalized in downtown Vernon

Meter vandals strike again

- | Story: 279054

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

Vernon RCMP say parking meters in the city's downtown core continue to be targeted by thieves despite the arrest of two suspects last month.

On March 2, police learned of 21 meters that had been targeted over the weekend. And last Friday, police were advised of another 18 meters that were broken into overnight.

On Monday, RCMP were alerted to a suspicious man in a hoodie breaking into parking meters on 33rd Street about 5:45 a.m., but were unable to locate the suspect. Later that evening, police received another call about a man on a bike breaking into meters, but were unable to attend in time to locate him.

"This is a crime that can occur relatively quickly, as the thief can be in and out of a meter in the matter of minutes," says Cpl. Tania Finn. "We know that one individual can cause substantial damage to a number of machines in a very short time period. Unfortunately, it appears there are more than one thief targeting the meters here in Vernon."

No suspects have been identified in this latest string of thefts. If you have any information regarding the incidents, contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com

ORIGINAL: 9:15 a.m.

Parking meter vandals have struck again in downtown Vernon.

A dozen meters were trashed overnight over a two-block area on and around 28th Avenue.

Caps were smashed off the meters as the thieves presumably sought the change inside.

Parking meter vandalism has been an ongoing problem in the city core.

Meters were trashed in January on 29th Street, and problems go back several years.

In 2015, more than 100 parking meters were damaged in a single week, costing the city approximately $20,000 in repairs. A man was arrested and charged in that incident.

And, just last month, two arrests were made in another case of meter vandalism and theft after meters were trashed on 30th Street and Centennial Drive.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

155656
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


155616


Real Estate
4008332
#318 3030 Pandosy Street
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$642,000
more details
152934


Send us your News Tips!


152613
Soft 103.9

Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Ozzy
Ozzy Vernon SPCA >


152408


Big hug

Must Watch
Dog knocks over kid when he’s trying to hug him.
Spelling errors
Galleries
These people need some help with their spelling…
Robbie Williams: ‘I know 75 per cent of the words to my songs’
Music
Forgetful Robbie Williams has urged Americans planning to attend...
Sophie the llama
Galleries
Sophie is NOT having any of it today.  
Golden Retriever’s reaction to a litter of puppies is absolutely priceless
Must Watch
Check out how this dog reacts to a litter of puppies. Priceless!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154386
154362