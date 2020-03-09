154692
154568
Vernon  

Vernon council looks to test 24-hour schedule for public toilets

Testing 24-hour washroom

- | Story: 279022

New public washrooms that were built last year in Vernon might be getting a full-time test run.

Coun. Scott Anderson brought up the issue during Monday's Vernon city council meeting.

"I thought the whole reason we built these public facilities was to keep them open 24/7," said Anderson. "It would save local businesses from people using their porches as a toilet."

Anderson was met with support from councillors Brian Quiring and Kelly Fehr.

"I'd like to see all three washrooms kept open for a test run," said Fehr.

Quiring was more inclined to keep only one washroom open during the test. Council settled in the middle, opting for two washrooms being part of the trial.

Council carried the motion, and staff will report back on the costs of the test run at a future date.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

152934
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4110616
#6-3416 Scott Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$550,000
more details
155086


Send us your News Tips!


152613
Soft 103.9

Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Moose
Moose Vernon SPCA >


154780


Motivational Monday- March 9, 2020

Galleries
Motivate yourself for the day!
Marnie the Dog– Duane Reade Adventure
Must Watch
In loving memory of Marnie the Dog.. here she is shopping at...
Keira Knightley ‘felt totally alone’ after birth of first child
Showbiz
Keira Knightley felt "totally alone" after welcoming...
Billie Jean but every instrument is a spring door stopper
Must Watch
Amazing!
Marnie the Dog dead at 18
Showbiz
Internet-famous Shih Tzu Marnie the Dog has died, aged 18. The...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096
150923