Vernon council looks to test 24-hour schedule for public toilets

Photo: Contributed

New public washrooms that were built last year in Vernon might be getting a full-time test run.

Coun. Scott Anderson brought up the issue during Monday's Vernon city council meeting.

"I thought the whole reason we built these public facilities was to keep them open 24/7," said Anderson. "It would save local businesses from people using their porches as a toilet."

Anderson was met with support from councillors Brian Quiring and Kelly Fehr.

"I'd like to see all three washrooms kept open for a test run," said Fehr.

Quiring was more inclined to keep only one washroom open during the test. Council settled in the middle, opting for two washrooms being part of the trial.

Council carried the motion, and staff will report back on the costs of the test run at a future date.