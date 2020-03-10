Vernon's recreation centres constantly busy, study finds

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's recreation centres are filled to the brim with people, bookings and programming.

City council received a report Monday from the recreation department showing the amount of traffic recreation sites are seeing.

"The pool is the No. 1 priority," said Doug Ross, director of recreation services. "It's like a full glass of water in there, one more drop, and it's going to overflow."

The report showed the city's ice rinks and gyms also have jam-packed schedules. There have been murmurs of wanting to acquire a new ice rink, but Ross quickly put those comments to rest.

"We're not there yet on funding for another rink. We need more demand for all ice times," Ross said. "Early morning times and late night times are usually available, and until those slots are steadily filled, we can't justify acquiring more ice."

The sheer numbers are making it difficult for recreation programmers to find program space or instructors for new or expanded programs.

The report says a number of program areas are being considered for development based on public demand, but it isn't possible to do at this time since, the programmers are working at capacity.