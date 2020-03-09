154741
Vernon  

The need for child care in Vernon area is not going away

Child care spaces lacking

- | Story: 279019

The Child Care Space Action Plan was presented to Vernon council Monday afternoon, outlining the immediate need for child care spaces in the area.

A survey indicates the areas most in need of child care spaces are East Hill, Coldstream, Mission Hill and South Vernon. 

According to BC Statistics, the populations of Vernon and Coldstream have been growing steadily since 2014. In 2018, the total number of children 12 and under in School District 22 was 8,545.

The report found there were a total of 1,411 child care spaces in Vernon, and 256 in Coldstream. There are also 32 spaces for occasional child care for preschool to school-age children, but they were not included in the totals since they are not funded by the province.

The deficit between children and available spaces is quite high, especially for the infant to age two category. There are 1,310 children in that group, with only 112 child care spots, and none of those are in Coldstream.

"This is something that we really need," said Coun. Kelly Fehr. "I struggled with this when my kids were young."

The survey found common themes, with many saying it was difficult for them to find care for children with special needs, that they faced difficulties with shift work, part-time care, infants/toddlers, and battling high costs.

Council will share the report with School District 22 and discuss it further at a future date.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

155251
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


155615


Real Estate
4110616
#6-3416 Scott Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$550,000
more details
155297


Send us your News Tips!


153751
Soft 103.9

Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Moose
Moose Vernon SPCA >


152483


Motivational Monday- March 9, 2020

Galleries
Motivate yourself for the day!
Marnie the Dog– Duane Reade Adventure
Must Watch
In loving memory of Marnie the Dog.. here she is shopping at...
Keira Knightley ‘felt totally alone’ after birth of first child
Showbiz
Keira Knightley felt "totally alone" after welcoming...
Billie Jean but every instrument is a spring door stopper
Must Watch
Amazing!
Marnie the Dog dead at 18
Showbiz
Internet-famous Shih Tzu Marnie the Dog has died, aged 18. The...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154386
154362