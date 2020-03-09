The need for child care in Vernon area is not going away

Photo: Childhood Connections

The Child Care Space Action Plan was presented to Vernon council Monday afternoon, outlining the immediate need for child care spaces in the area.

A survey indicates the areas most in need of child care spaces are East Hill, Coldstream, Mission Hill and South Vernon.

According to BC Statistics, the populations of Vernon and Coldstream have been growing steadily since 2014. In 2018, the total number of children 12 and under in School District 22 was 8,545.

The report found there were a total of 1,411 child care spaces in Vernon, and 256 in Coldstream. There are also 32 spaces for occasional child care for preschool to school-age children, but they were not included in the totals since they are not funded by the province.

The deficit between children and available spaces is quite high, especially for the infant to age two category. There are 1,310 children in that group, with only 112 child care spots, and none of those are in Coldstream.

"This is something that we really need," said Coun. Kelly Fehr. "I struggled with this when my kids were young."

The survey found common themes, with many saying it was difficult for them to find care for children with special needs, that they faced difficulties with shift work, part-time care, infants/toddlers, and battling high costs.

Council will share the report with School District 22 and discuss it further at a future date.