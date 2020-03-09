Lotto winner has big anniversary plans after 6/49 $1M win

Photo: BCLC

Vernon's million-dollar lotto winner has come forward.

Wade Hardie will have a memorable 50th wedding anniversary after winning Saturday’s guaranteed prize of $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

The retiree, who purchased the winning ticket at his usual location at Hunter’s Store, says it came at an opportune time.

“We’re coming up on 50 years of being married,” says Hardie. “We’ll be having a big family dinner to celebrate, but maybe we can make our anniversary extra special this year.”

Hardie was at home, making sandwiches for a crib tournament, when his daughters and wife decided to check their lottery tickets.

“My eldest daughter asked me if I had won, because she didn’t. After we finished volunteering, I went home to take a nap and checked my ticket.”

When Hardie discovered he had won the guaranteed prize, his wife insisted on going back to Hunter’s Store to verify the win.

“She didn’t believe me. Only when we got down there and scanned the ticket did she actually believe me!" he said.