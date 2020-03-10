Social Planning Council names Vernon's multicultural champions

Photo: Contributed

Ten community champions have been named by the Social Planning Council for the North Okanagan.

The fifth annual honours were announced following a public nomination process, and the recipients were awarded over the weekend with their families, nominators and past champions in attendance at Okanagan College's Vernon campus.

“These individuals contribute in so many ways to our community through sharing their culture, volunteerism, and in their work over the years," said Annette Sharkey, executive director of the Social Planning Council.

The recipients are: Gary Bonneau, Hugh Carter, Lisa Kurulok, Tom Ouchi, Ryan Oliverius, Mia Salmon, Jake and Mary Spoor, Renate Terpstra, and Ethel Thomas.

The champions program celebrates multiculturalism and how diversity strengthens our community.

The Social Planning Council is the host agency for the Thompson Okanagan Respect Network. Funding for the initiative was provided by the provincial government. Over its five years, 53 individuals have been honoured.

Criteria for the nominees are that they be connected to a diverse cultural background, contribute to the community through entrepreneurship, career, stewardship, mentorship or volunteerism, and are willing to share their cultural story publicly.