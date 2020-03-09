If there are COVID-19 cases in the Okanagan, province will say so

Photo: Pixabay

Another day, another coronavirus rumour.

As toilet paper continues to fly off store shelves, new rumours of supposed cases of COVID-19 in the Okanagan spring up almost daily.

There have been rumours of alleged cases in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton, but Interior Health says it has not heard of any confirmed cases in the Okanagan.

The latest rumour, a family in self-isolation in the Vernon-Armstrong area after a member returned from travel in Asia.

Susan Duncan with IH said Monday she can't confirm any new cases in the region, and referred comment to the provincial Ministry of Health. She said such information would be released by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry if it were the case.

"In general, we won't hear if people self-isolate, and we appreciate that they do," said ministry spokesperson Stephen May. "We recommend that they do so for 14 days if they feel they have been at risk."

May said the province is providing daily updates on the spread of the virus "to allow folks to know the general location of cases as they come up.

"If there is a confirmed case, it will be made known within the day."

He said the ministry is putting out information as frequently as it can to maintain a consistent, straight-forward, and factual message – in part, to counter the rumour mill.

"We know there will be a great deal of conjecture and rumours ... We are made aware of close contacts in confirmed cases, and if you are at risk, you will hear from us."

In the meantime, the simplest advice is still the best – don't touch your face, wash your hands frequently, and reconsider large gatherings.