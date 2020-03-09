Okanagan communities share in almost $9M to reduce wildfires

Photo: BC Wildfire Service
Several Okanagan communities will get a share of almost $9 million to reduce wildfire risks that was announced Monday in Penticton.
Aside from money earmarked for the South Okanagan, numerous communities in the Kamloops Fire Centre region are among the 89 local governments and First Nations across B.C. to receive the provincial grants.
"We fund up to 100 per cent of local projects and projects that include Crown land because we know wildfires don't distinguish between municipal, on-reserve and provincial Crown land," said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.
Among those receiving funding:
- ?District of Sicamous: $150,000 to assist with education, emergency planning, cross-training, FireSmart activities for private land, fuel management
- Splatsin First Nation: $150,000 to assist with fuel management
- City of Vernon: $150,000 to assist with education, planning, fuel management
- City of West Kelowna: $64,500 to assist with fuel management
- Westbank First Nation: $150,000 to assist with fuel management
- Columbia Shuswap Regional District: $150,000 to assist with education, development, cross-training, FireSmart demonstration projects, FireSmart activities for private land
- City of Kamloops: $418,205 to assist with fuel management
- City of Kelowna: $150,000 to assist with fuel management
- Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band: $147,314 to assist with education, development, inter-agency cooperation, cross-training, FireSmart activities for private land, fuel management