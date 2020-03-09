Okanagan communities share in almost $9M to reduce wildfires

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Several Okanagan communities will get a share of almost $9 million to reduce wildfire risks that was announced Monday in Penticton.

Aside from money earmarked for the South Okanagan, numerous communities in the Kamloops Fire Centre region are among the 89 local governments and First Nations across B.C. to receive the provincial grants.

"We fund up to 100 per cent of local projects and projects that include Crown land because we know wildfires don't distinguish between municipal, on-reserve and provincial Crown land," said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

Among those receiving funding: