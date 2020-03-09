Responses coming in quickly on Vernon recreation survey

Photo: City of Vernon

More than 200 people have already completed surveys that went out last week on a new active living centre for Vernon.

Five thousand surveys went out to random addresses, seeking public input on the city's recreation facilities and and a call to action on support for a new centre.

The 2018 Greater Vernon Recreation Master Plan identified a number of priorities, including: a desire for expanded aquatics; a fitness centre; gymnasium(s); an indoor walking/running track; and spaces that can support multi-purpose programming.

Greater Vernon Recreation Services partners (City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, Electoral Area B, and Electoral Area C) have undertaken a feasibility study to explore those options and their associated costs.

Chief among them is a new Greater Vernon Active Living Centre and proposed upgrades to the Vernon Aquatic Centre.

“To help inform and guide the refinement of the potential options and amenities, it is very important to get more feedback from Greater Vernon residents,” said Doug Ross, director of recreation services.

“When the Recreation Master Plan was conducted in 2018, over 1,500 surveys were returned. We are hoping to surpass that number with this survey,” said Ross.

Along with the mail-out survey, an open online survey will also be available starting March 16.

Paper copies will also be made available for those without a computer. The surveys will remain open until March 30.

“Because we need to plan facilities that the community wants, but can also afford, the surveys ask if community members are willing to fund the development and operation of the facilities through a tax increase, and if so, how much of an increase. This is an opportunity for people to help shape the future of recreation in Greater Vernon for years to come,” said Ross.

You can learn more at one of several pop up events: