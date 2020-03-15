154845
Vernon  

October Poppy, a local Vernon artist, releases new single

Local artist drops new single

A local Vernon artist has released a new single.

October Poppy just put out her latest tune called 'Bones', a reflection on oneself. The lyrics are accompanied by an upbeat drum line and some rhythmic guitar.

"I started writing this song when I was touring in Alberta all by myself," says Eryn Kleyh, known professionally as October Poppy. "I was touring alone, but I felt at peace with it – Bones is just about being at peace when you're on your own."

Eryn is also a silversmith on top of being a recording artist, and she finds the two professions actually go hand in hand quite nicely.

"I quite often find inspiration or ideas when I am smithing – they just come to me," she says. "I always say one artistic practice feeds another."

You can find October Poppy's new single on YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify.

