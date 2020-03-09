153252
Vernon  

Vernon Friends of the Library give $75K to Inspiration Lab

$75,000 'inspiration'

- | Story: 278990

Vernon's branch of the Okanagan Regional Library just got a big boost for its new Inspiration Lab.

The library received $75,000 from the Vernon Friends of the Library towards the opening of their new space.

In 2019 the Friends of the Library donated an additional $25,000 towards tech, including laptops and an array of small tech equipment that is being used for literacy programming
 
“We are so excited to share this project with the community! I have been working with local community partners, including the Okanagan Science Centre, the Vernon Community Arts Centre and Community Futures, to ensure that our Inspiration Lab will fit in seamlessly with plans being made for the North Okanagan Innovation Centre and Makerspace. We have had the opportunity to speak to many stakeholders and community members, and the Inspiration Lab reflects what our community is looking for,” says branch head Kristy Hennings.
 
The Inspiration Lab is slated to open in May on the second floor of the library.

It will include opportunities for recording, digitization and creation, with a large sound booth, digitization stations, and the Adobe Creative Cloud suite of software on Microsoft Surface computers. The library will run courses and have resources and staff available to help the public use the equipment to tell their stories.

As always, access to the equipment will be free of charge. 
 
“This is an incredible opportunity for all members of our community to have access to fantastic digital resources, and we could not have done this without the support of the Vernon Friends of the Library. This group of volunteers has worked for years to save enough money to fund this project, and we are so grateful for their generosity," said Hennings.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

154318
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


155616


Real Estate
4104870
# 139 1102 Cameron Ave
2 bedrooms 4 baths
$669,900
more details
155297


Send us your News Tips!


152408
Soft 103.9

Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Moose
Moose Vernon SPCA >


153479


Billie Jean but every instrument is a spring door stopper

Must Watch
Amazing!
Marnie the Dog dead at 18
Showbiz
Internet-famous Shih Tzu Marnie the Dog has died, aged 18. The...
Taylor Swift is Google’s most-searched for woman in music in 2020
Music
Taylor Swift has been revealed as Google's most-searched for...
Monday Eats!- March 9, 2020
Galleries
Scrumptious food!
Monday Eats!- March 9, 2020 (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152426
139157