Vernon Friends of the Library give $75K to Inspiration Lab

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's branch of the Okanagan Regional Library just got a big boost for its new Inspiration Lab.

The library received $75,000 from the Vernon Friends of the Library towards the opening of their new space.

In 2019 the Friends of the Library donated an additional $25,000 towards tech, including laptops and an array of small tech equipment that is being used for literacy programming



“We are so excited to share this project with the community! I have been working with local community partners, including the Okanagan Science Centre, the Vernon Community Arts Centre and Community Futures, to ensure that our Inspiration Lab will fit in seamlessly with plans being made for the North Okanagan Innovation Centre and Makerspace. We have had the opportunity to speak to many stakeholders and community members, and the Inspiration Lab reflects what our community is looking for,” says branch head Kristy Hennings.



The Inspiration Lab is slated to open in May on the second floor of the library.

It will include opportunities for recording, digitization and creation, with a large sound booth, digitization stations, and the Adobe Creative Cloud suite of software on Microsoft Surface computers. The library will run courses and have resources and staff available to help the public use the equipment to tell their stories.

As always, access to the equipment will be free of charge.



“This is an incredible opportunity for all members of our community to have access to fantastic digital resources, and we could not have done this without the support of the Vernon Friends of the Library. This group of volunteers has worked for years to save enough money to fund this project, and we are so grateful for their generosity," said Hennings.