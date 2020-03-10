GoFundMe starts for Vernon man with Stage 4 cancer

Photo: Facebook

One week ago, the Fullers' lives were thrown sideways.

Ben Fuller was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, which was completely out of the blue.

"I am still in shock," says Kris Fuller, Ben's wife.

The Fullers decided to tackle the diagnosis head on, and Kris set up a GoFundMe to help pay for her husband's medical bills. At the time of writing, they have raised $4,500 out of a $100,000 goal.

They are also having a Burger & Beer fundraiser at The Green Pub on March 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 each, and there will be a silent auction.

To donate to the GoFundMe campaign, you can find it here. To reserve your spot for the Burger & Beer fundraiser, you can get your ticket here.