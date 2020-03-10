153010
Vernon  

GoFundMe starts for Vernon man with Stage 4 cancer

GoFundMe for cancer

- | Story: 278965

One week ago, the Fullers' lives were thrown sideways.

Ben Fuller was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, which was completely out of the blue.

"I am still in shock," says Kris Fuller, Ben's wife.

The Fullers decided to tackle the diagnosis head on, and Kris set up a GoFundMe to help pay for her husband's medical bills. At the time of writing, they have raised $4,500 out of a $100,000 goal.

They are also having a Burger & Beer fundraiser at The Green Pub on March 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 each, and there will be a silent auction.

To donate to the GoFundMe campaign, you can find it here. To reserve your spot for the Burger & Beer fundraiser, you can get your ticket here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

154346
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4094001
1 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details
152934


Send us your News Tips!


153922
Soft 103.9

Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Ozzy
Ozzy Vernon SPCA >


155216


Golden Retriever’s reaction to a litter of puppies is absolutely priceless

Must Watch
Check out how this dog reacts to a litter of puppies. Priceless!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Tom Brady launching production firm with Russo brothers project
Showbiz
American football superstar Tom Brady is heading to Hollywood to...
Motivational Monday- March 9, 2020
Galleries
Motivate yourself for the day!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154386
139157