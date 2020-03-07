Local pipers, drummers celebrate liberation from Nazis

The sound of Canadian drums and pipes will once again echo across a European battlefield.

Some 75 pipers and drummers from across BC will be heading to the Netherlands as part of a ceremony honouring the 75th anniversary of the liberation from Nazi Germany.

Kelowna Pipe Band Pipe Major Chad Goodman was in Vernon Saturday for a practice session with more than two dozen Okanagan pipers and drummers from across the Okanagan and Shuswap.

The remainder of the pipers and drummers are coming from the rest of the province.

Goodman said the European ceremony will take place in May.

“It's an amazing honour. The Canadian military were instrumental in driving the German forces out of the Netherlands,” said Goodman.

“We are very excited about this trip. We are playing at eight different venues in the Netherlands.”

The squad will be based out of the southern Netherlands and touring to their performances in buses.

“One of the big deals for me – and I'm getting shivers thinking about it – is we are going to take a bus trip to Vimy Ridge and we are going to stand at the Mother of Canada at Vimy Ridge and play the lament,” said Goodman.

The band is still raising funds for the trip and a pub crawl is planned for tonight in Vernon.