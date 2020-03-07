154912
152412
Vernon  

Two Vernon cadets at national biathlon championships

Local air cadets on target

- | Story: 278879

Local cadets are hitting the mark at the National Cadet Biathlon Championship.

Cadets Rory Bot and Austen Holmes-Peters from the Vernon-based 223 Red Lion Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron are among 10 competitors selected from British Columbia to represent the province at this national championship.

Cadets from all across the country are in Valcartier, Que. for the event that runs until March 8.

The championship is four days of skiing and marksmanship featuring the best cadet biathletes from each province and territory.

There are 130 athletes competing at this year's event.

In addition to participating as athletes, cadets have the opportunity to attend as officials and coaches, adding a uniquely cadet experience to the sport that reinforces the importance of youth leading youth.

“Coming to a championship like this has been pretty nerve wrecking, everyone is fast so we are working extremely hard this week to do our best and keep up,” said Bot “We have met a lot of friends from across the country and we are happy to be here to have this experience.”

The races are organized by laps of skiing separated by a round of shooting.

Typically, each missed target during a participant’s shooting round results in a penalty loop of a specific number of meters.

The resulting combination of high intensity aerobic activity with the discipline and concentration of Olympic-styled marksmanship challenges the participants to effectively balance athletics with focus.


 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

153317
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4107102
670 Lequime Road
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$709,000
more details
154738


Send us your News Tips!


154703
Soft 103.9

Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Clifford
Clifford Vernon SPCA >


154868


Dog talks about new couch rule

Must Watch
After being told that she can not get on the new couch, Bella the boxer decides to voice her opinion.
Post Malone feels ‘fantastic’ as he denies fans’ drug use concerns
Showbiz
Post Malone has quashed rumors he's battling drug addiction...
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend Dose is here.
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dog picks up his toys
Must Watch
What a good boy!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153220
150923