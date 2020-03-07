Two Vernon cadets at national biathlon championships

Photo: Contributed Cadets Rory Bot and Austen Holmes-Peters from the Vernon-based 223 Red Lion Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron.

Local cadets are hitting the mark at the National Cadet Biathlon Championship.

Cadets Rory Bot and Austen Holmes-Peters from the Vernon-based 223 Red Lion Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron are among 10 competitors selected from British Columbia to represent the province at this national championship.

Cadets from all across the country are in Valcartier, Que. for the event that runs until March 8.

The championship is four days of skiing and marksmanship featuring the best cadet biathletes from each province and territory.

There are 130 athletes competing at this year's event.

In addition to participating as athletes, cadets have the opportunity to attend as officials and coaches, adding a uniquely cadet experience to the sport that reinforces the importance of youth leading youth.

“Coming to a championship like this has been pretty nerve wrecking, everyone is fast so we are working extremely hard this week to do our best and keep up,” said Bot “We have met a lot of friends from across the country and we are happy to be here to have this experience.”

The races are organized by laps of skiing separated by a round of shooting.

Typically, each missed target during a participant’s shooting round results in a penalty loop of a specific number of meters.

The resulting combination of high intensity aerobic activity with the discipline and concentration of Olympic-styled marksmanship challenges the participants to effectively balance athletics with focus.



