Vernon council to consider child care action plan

Photo: Contributed

Vernon city council will consider child care needs in the city at its Monday meeting.

A Child Care Space Action Plan looked at changing demographics and the current inventory of child care spaces in the Greater Vernon area.

More than 450 survey responses "painted a clear picture on the desperate need for additional child care spaces in Greater Vernon. Lack of child care affects parents' ability to work, to advance in their careers, their quality of life.... lt also affects children who may not have an opportunity for interaction with other children," the plan's executive summary states.

"Stakeholder meetings clearly confirmed the need for many more child care spaces. They also identified the need for a better system for the education and retention of child care staff."

The study revealed the total number of children in Vernon age 12 and under was 4,890 as of 2016. There are currently only 1,411 spaces in Vernon. ln Coldstream, there are 1,385 children under the age of 12, with only 256 spaces.

Staff recommend council write to the provincial and federal governments requesting increases in funding for early childhood care providers and early childhood educator training; and investigate forming a Child Care Action Team.

The report also recommends large employers be encouraged to provide child care spaces at the workplace.

The action plan was conducted with a $25,000 grant from the Union of BC Municipalities.

At its Oct. 15 meeting, council authorized spending up to $10,000 on conceptual drawings for two childcare facilities.

These would be located on city-owned land on Cummins Road, adjacent to Lakers Clubhouse, and at the Okanagan Boys & Girls Club facility beside the Vernon Rec Centre.

The city is also seeking Childcare BC capital funding grants of $3 million each to build and renovate at both sites. Both would be operated by the Boys & Girls Club.