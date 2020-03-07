Coronavirus concerns have Vernon school officials keeping watch

Photo: The Canadian Press School District 22 officials are evaluating class road trips in light of coronavirus concerns.

The board met earlier this week to discuss the matter and on Thursday sent a letter to area parents with guidelines for such trips.

Martiza Reilly, with School District 22, said the board is not cancelling road trips, but they are keeping a close eye on the situation.

“Parents can make the decision to remove their child from participating in the trip,” said Reilly. “Also if the government of Canada includes any travel advisories for any of the locations where they are headed to, trip approval can be rescinded.”

The letter to parents stated “the primary concern of the board is the safety of our students” and the board is continuing to approve trips as long as no advisory is in place.

The board also stated participants have to clearly understand students may be quarantined either overseas or on their return to Canada which is a tour provider and/or parent responsibility.

Currently, there are trips planned to Germany, France and England – all of which are still being approved.

Trips to Quebec and the United States later in the spring will be evaluated by the board closer to the departure date.

Earlier this week a trip for 35 North Okanagan and Shuswap parents and students to Italy and Greece was cancelled due to virus concerns, but may happen later in the year.

On the home front, Reilly said extra cleaning measures are being at area schools.

“Our custodial teams have been providing extra support to the schools and they have been ensuring hard surfaces are cleaned and, of course, we are encouraging the schools to promote hand washing to staff and students,” said Reilly.