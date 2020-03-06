154912
Feasibility study enters survey phase for new active living centre

Public input is sought on a new recreation centre for Vernon.

The next phase of a feasibility study is beginning with a survey that is being sent out to 5,000 homes. 

"When we did the survey for the (recreation) master plan, we had over 10% participate. We only needed 6% to be statistically valid. This goes to show how strongly people feel about recreation. It was from this response that we are now embarking on building a new active living centre. The more people that respond, the greater chances of it happening," recreation programmer Deb Treherne said in an email.

Users of Vernon's aging rec centre are strongly behind a new facility, especially those who use the pool.

"The more voices that speak up, the more likely we are to build and create something that people want," said swimming coach Renate Terpstra.

After mid-March, the survey will be opened up online to the broader public.
 
The City of Vernon and regional district are seeking input on what features users would like to see in a new centre and where it might be located.

The survey period will end March 30.

The feasibility study committee is also holding several pop-up events across the city:

  • March 12 at BX Elementary School, 5-7 p.m.
  • March 14 at the Community Expo, Kal Tire Place, 10-5 p.m.
  • March 28 at the Vernon Home Show, Kal Tire Place, 10-5 p.m.
  • March 29 at the Vernon Home Show, Kal Tire Place, 10-4 p.m.

