Mission Hill school Heritage Fair focusses on Canada

Canadian heritage was front and centre at Mission Hill Elementary School Friday during the third annual Heritage Fair.

Students took on a wide range of topics from sports to history and everything in between.

Teacher Chad Soon said there were more than 100 projects about Indigenous and Canadian culture on display.

The projects were examined by guest judges with the top projects moving on to a fair in Kelowna and potentially a provincial event later this year.

“The kids have free range to choose their own topic it just has to have a Canadian connection,” said Soon. “It's not just a report. What we are looking for is they research and come to their own ideas and opinions about historical topics.”

The fair has the students reading, writing, researching, public speaking and arts.

“There are so many different creative things they can do to add to their projects,” said Soon.