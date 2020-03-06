Teacher brings classroom to Vernon climate change protest

Jon Manchester

Teacher Susan Egan accompanied her students to the Earth Strike protest in Vernon Friday afternoon.

The Vernon Secondary School social justice teacher says her students asked if they could bring the classroom to the street for the climate change event.

"I think it is a good use of our time," said Egan. "It's really important we don't just talk about these issues, that we get people talking about actions they can take.

"Students are giving up something to be here. Of course, their education is important ... they are sacrificing being in class to be here."

Organizer Taylor Louis said the School Strike for Climate is "fighting for our future."

She said global carbon emissions must be cut in half by 2030 – "If not, we won't have the future we desire, that our children will desire. The world will be beyond repair."

The event on the steps of the Vernon courthouse began with about a dozen students at noon, and had grown to about 30 students and a handful of adults by 1 p.m.

Korry Zepik said he was there to support the students because for too long both the climate and First Nations land rights have been ignored.

He said the two issues are intertwined.

"It's not just because of a pipeline on their land," he said of the Wet’suwet’en. "They are making a stand for all of us. All of us, settlers and our children, will benefit from their actions."