Five bids received for Pat Duke Memorial Arena renovation

Photo: Contributed

Regional directors are reviewing tender submissions for the Pat Duke Memorial Arena renovation and expansion in Lumby.

Five proposals were received are now being reviewed for cost and conformance to bid requirements.

“I’m pleased to see that the project received interest from the construction community,” said Rick Fairbairn, Area D Director and chair of the RDNO's White Valley Parks, Recreation and Culture Advisory Committee. “We are looking forward to awarding the project and seeing the work get underway.”

The procurement period ended Thursday, and all bids came in within the $3-million budget.

Work includes reinforcement of the arena's arched structure, as well as four new change rooms, a warming and viewing area, entryway and modest improvements to existing change rooms.

The arena, named after the former mayor, has served Lumby since 1967.

Due to an insufficient number of change rooms, female users have had to use inadequate facilities during co-ed play. The arena also poses challenges for users with mobility issues and does not meet today’s standards for accessibility.

A community effort that began in 2016 began fundraising to improve arena amenities, and Lumby won Kraft Hockeyville 2016, receiving $100,000 towards the project.

Leveraging that momentum, the village and Regional District of North Okanagan were awarded an additional $2.6 million via a grant from Telus, community fundraising of $75,000, and $230,000 from the RDNO.

The $3-million project will also make the facility more energy-efficient and extend its life.