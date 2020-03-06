153227
152412
Vernon  

Five bids received for Pat Duke Memorial Arena renovation

Arena upgrade bids come in

- | Story: 278821

Regional directors are reviewing tender submissions for the Pat Duke Memorial Arena renovation and expansion in Lumby.

Five proposals were received are now being reviewed for cost and conformance to bid requirements.

“I’m pleased to see that the project received interest from the construction community,” said Rick Fairbairn, Area D Director and chair of the RDNO's White Valley Parks, Recreation and Culture Advisory Committee. “We are looking forward to awarding the project and seeing the work get underway.”

The procurement period ended Thursday, and all bids came in within the $3-million budget.

Work includes reinforcement of the arena's arched structure, as well as four new change rooms, a warming and viewing area, entryway and modest improvements to existing change rooms. 

The arena, named after the former mayor, has served Lumby since 1967.

Due to an insufficient number of change rooms, female users have had to use inadequate facilities during co-ed play. The arena also poses challenges for users with mobility issues and does not meet today’s standards for accessibility.

A community effort that began in 2016 began fundraising to improve arena amenities, and Lumby won Kraft Hockeyville 2016, receiving $100,000 towards the project.

Leveraging that momentum, the village and Regional District of North Okanagan were awarded an additional $2.6 million via a grant from Telus, community fundraising of $75,000, and $230,000 from the RDNO.

The $3-million project will also make the facility more energy-efficient and extend its life.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

150460
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4077953
#25-625 Boynton Place
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$519,000
more details
154344


Send us your News Tips!


154868
Soft 103.9

Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Beaner
Beaner Vernon SPCA >


152952


Memes about kids

Galleries
Relatable memes if you have children.
Dancing for the first time
Must Watch
Toddler born without leg dances for the first time! So cute.
Friday Fails- March 6, 2020
Galleries
Fails. Many fails.
Friday Fails- March 6, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Nashville tornado relief effort
Showbiz
Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to aid Nashville, Tennessee...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150557
150923