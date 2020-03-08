Former Vernon RCMP top cop wants to inspire and encourage

Randy Kolibaba wants people to live like they were dying.

After a near-death experience, the now retired high-ranking member of the RCMP is living life to the fullest and is passionate about encouraging others to do the same.

In 2015, Kolibaba found himself in a hospital bed, hooked up to numerous machines. He was told he had only days to live.

Kolibaba pulled through the dire situation and has since written two books to motivate others to make the most the days they have been given.

“The hardest and often saddest reality that many people come to in their lives is that the life they're living is not what they envisioned,” Kolibaba wrote. “One of the biggest misconceptions we face in life is believing that we have time. We don't.”

The motivational book 'Is this the life you imagined: what if you were wrong?' became a best seller on Amazon and now the motivational speaker will be at the Schubert Centre where he will encourage others with all proceeds going to the seniors centre that has fallen on hard financial times lately.

“It will be an intimate evening basically talking about living life like you were dying while you are alive,” said Kolibaba, adding 100 per cent of the ticket proceeds and the book sales will go toward the Schubert Centre.

The centre, which has been in operation since the 1980s, needs a new $180,000 HVAC system and is $290,000 in debt, which is threatening the continued operation of the facility.

Shell Duggan, finance director for the centre, said the community has been rallying around the centre donating $63,000 so far.

Kolibaba not only wants to support the centre, but also share a message of hope and encouragement.

“There are no do over or rewind buttons in life and when we get to a point every human being will ask this question: are we living the life we were meant to live?” said Kolibaba.

Following his near-death experience in that hospital bed, Kolibaba realized he was not living the life he envisioned for himself so he set out on a journey to live the best life possible.

And at the March 27 seminar he will share that knowledge with all in attendance.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with Kolibaba's presentation starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at the Schubert Centre.