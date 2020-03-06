155532
Vernon  

Flushing, upgrades have reduced lead levels at Vernon schools

School water cleaned up

The Vernon School District will receive a new report next week on drinking water quality in local schools – but it's not expecting any surprises.

Equipment replacement and the instituting of daily flushing have significantly reduced lead levels after testing in 2016 revealed elevated levels in samples from Crossroads School, Cherryville, BX, and Mission Hill elementaries, and Kalamalka and W.L. Seaton secondary schools.

"We would like to assure all our students, families and staff that the water in all our schools is safe to consume. Many of our schools are equipped with an automatic flushing system, that flushes the water through the pipes, before anyone arrives on site," says district spokesperson Maritza Reilly.

"The tap water with all School District 22 facilities complies with the maximum allowable concentration for lead, after a 30-second flush."

Those standards are now more stringent, having been cut in half from .01 milligrams per litre to .005 last year.

The last report, conducted in 2018, showed several schools did not meet that standard at one or more taps or water fountains. These included Beairsto, BX, Cherryville, Kidston, Mission Hill, and Lavington elementary schools, and Kalamalka secondary.

Reilly said since that time, daily flushing has been put in place, as it is stagnant water in the pipes that leads to the higher readings.

"While the report is a couple years old, our maintenance department does test the levels on an annual basis," she said. "Our maintenance team is constantly monitoring and testing our facilities, making the required upgrades when needed."

