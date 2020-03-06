Mother and daughter face trials over animal neglect on farm

Photo: Castanet Staff

Trial dates have been set in a North Okanagan animal abuse case that has been almost a year in the making.

In March of last year, 50 neglected animals were seized from a ranch just north of Vernon.

Carla Christman and Chelsea Beluse-Christman are charged with causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal, and failing to provide necessities, after horses, dogs and pigs were seized by the BC SPCA on the Irish Creek Road property.

Both defendants have entered not guilty pleas.

They will face split trial dates on Sept. 28-29 and Oct. 5-6 it was decided this week.

The farm has been involved in controversy over the care of animals in the past. Animal abuse allegations at the location dates back to 2009, when Carla Christman was arrested and more than 70 animals were seized.

BC SPCA constables seized 28 emaciated horses with untreated injuries on Christman’s property in December 2009. Investigators also discovered dozens of dogs and four cats inside an unventilated area that was so thick with the stench of ammonia and feces, officers gagged upon entry.

The home on the property was destroyed by a fire on March 15, 2019, but no animals were hurt in the blaze.