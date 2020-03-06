Vernon's KingFisher Boats wins Canada's best managed company

Vernon's KingFisher Boats continues its prowess in the business world, winning Canada's Best Managed Company Designation for the third year in a row.

KingFisher Boats designs, manufactures and distributes world-class fishing boats to their customers. Even after winning the designation award the previous two years, KingFisher managed to improve and nab the award again this year.

"We developed a 31' GFX offshore boat that is really key in the markets, and expanded our capacity by 18,000 square feet," says Brad Armstrong, President and COO of KingFisher Boats. "It takes a lot of work, but did all of that in 2019."

This is the 27th year that Canada's Best Managed Companies has been giving out awards to Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Hundreds of companies across the country compete for this prestigious award.