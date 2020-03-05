153227
Vernon skiers will compete at nationals at Sun Peaks

Local skiers take on the best

The Vernon Ski Club will be sending a record number of athletes to the U16 Canadian National Alpine Championships at Sun Peaks Resort.

Ella Mills, Jamie Robinson, Lauren Clancy and Oliver Young will compete at the event March 9-14 at the Kamloops ski resort.

This is the premiere ski racing event of the year for this age group and is the culmination of years of hard work and determination.

The event features 180 of the best racers from across the country who will compete in Super G, Giant Slalom, Slalom and Ski Cross.

"After months of training, early-season ski camps, four-days a week of on-snow training and races across the province, this group of athletes have earned the right to represent British Columbia at the biggest U16 alpine event in the country,” said Anne Marie Clancy U16 parent rep.

"I'm really excited for Nationals," said Robinson. "It's great that it's going to be at Sun Peaks because we've trained there and we know the hill."

Young added, “I'm excited to get the chance to compete at a national level and see how well all of our hard work has paid off."

Mills is also excited for the “opportunity to be a competitor for BC and compete with provinces that we've never had the chance to race against."

"I am so happy to be representing Team BC at the Nationals,” said Lauren Clancy. "I am also excited to become closer with the rest of my teammates from the province and see what the competition is like in the rest of Canada."

VSC President Aaron Robinson said ski racing is an “amazing but uniquely challenging sport. It takes a tremendous amount of commitment and character to earn the opportunity to race with the best in Canada. No matter what their results at nationals, I am extremely proud of these young athletes and what they have accomplished."

U16 Head Coach Andrew Lambert has also been selected as a member of the coaching staff for Team BC.

"This is a huge honour for our ski club that Andrew has been selected as one of the coaches for Team BC,” said Anne Marie Clancy. "We are very lucky to have one of the top coaches in the province working with our athletes."

