Vernon  

10 kilometres of Okanagan Rail Trail closed for erosion work

Rail trail closure expands

- | Story: 278743

Erosion control work on the Okanagan Rail Trail south of Vernon is in full swing and on schedule, the Regional District of North Okanagan reports.

Rock and materials continue to be hauled through the Kekuli Bay trail access, but contractors have now extended hauling routes to include the Kickwillie trail access so as to complete round trips more efficiently.

Full daytime trail closures will now be in place over a 10-kilometre stretch from Kickwillie to south of Kekuli Bay Provincial Park at the 12.5-kilometre mark.

“We understand that everyone is eager for the trail to reopen, but kindly ask that users respect the closure and avoid disruption of construction materials on-site,” says Mike Fox, the RDNO's general manager of community services.

“Working around users who ignore signage and move materials will make this process longer for everyone, and we are hoping to get work done as efficiently as possible so enjoyment of the trail can continue.”

Past flooding events on Kalamalka Lake led to high water levels that caused serious damage and significantly eroded the trail. The RDNO completed the first phase of this work in September 2019.

Trail users are asked to be cautious and to abide by all construction signage, as trucks will be hauling materials along all sections of the trail. The trail will remain open and accessible after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

Further trail closures will be communicated as project updates are received.

