Andrew Johns brings comedy, music to duelling pianos event

There'll be duelling pianos along with dinner at Predator Ridge.

The resort hosts a duelling pianos dinner show March 27 with well-known Okanagan performer Andrew Johns and special guest.

Johns has been described as a combination of Victor Borge, Billy Joel and Elton John, and is sure to include lots of laughs along with great music.

The evening begins with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 and the show at 7, in the Commonage Ballroom.

Tickets are $120 per person. Advance purchase is required at Store.PredatorRidge.com.