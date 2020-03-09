Cod Gone Wild to perform at Vernon's Powerhouse Theatre

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Celtic Choir joins Cod Gone Wild for the biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebration this side of Newfoundland.

The well-loved Okanagan band will perform March 13 at Vernon's Powerhouse Theatre.

“We love performing in smaller intimate venues. It allows us to connect with the audience more and share the stories that go along with the songs. It also allows us the opportunity to share some of our more low-key songs and ballads that we don’t get to perform all that often,” says Cod front man Andrew Mercer.

The Celtic fusion band puts a modern edge on traditional music, says Mercer, a transplanted Newfoundlander who moved to the Okanagan in 2009.

“Staying true to my roots is very important, so those musical influences will always be front and centre in the music. However, having musicians with different musical backgrounds, allows the band to push the envelope a little bit, try new things and expand our audience.

"We are really looking forward to hitting the stage at the Powerhouse Theatre to play all of our Irish favourites, and also to share some music with our fans that they may have not heard before.”

Tickets for the show are available at www.ticketseller.ca, by phone at 250-549-SHOW, or at the box office located at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m., and showtime is 7:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available before the show and at intermission.