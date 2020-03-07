155017
154429
Vernon  

Black and white film shot somewhere in Valley, but where?

Mystery film of old lookout

- | Story: 278716

Local historian and videographer Francois Arsenault has posted another video on the Vernon & Area Community Forum page, but even he is stumped at the film's origins.

“1959/60 Mystery reel! Fire lookout somewhere in the Okanagan Valley. This film has stumped me. Doesn't appear to be Silver Star, but I could be wrong. Look forward to solving this reel,” Arsenault posted.

The black and white 16 mm film shows several people at a fire lookout station in the Okanagan, but exactly where remains a mystery.

“At first I thought it was Silver Star, but the lookout doesn't quite match up,” said Arsenault on the video.

Arsenault, who operates the museum at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre, also has a Youtube page where he posts a variety of videos.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

153426
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4032903
3591 Old Vernon Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$209,000
more details
154897


Send us your News Tips!


150514
Soft 103.9

Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Clifford
Clifford Vernon SPCA >


154571


Dog talks about new couch rule

Must Watch
After being told that she can not get on the new couch, Bella the boxer decides to voice her opinion.
Post Malone feels ‘fantastic’ as he denies fans’ drug use concerns
Showbiz
Post Malone has quashed rumors he's battling drug addiction...
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend Dose is here.
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dog picks up his toys
Must Watch
What a good boy!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155016
150923