Black and white film shot somewhere in Valley, but where?

Local historian and videographer Francois Arsenault has posted another video on the Vernon & Area Community Forum page, but even he is stumped at the film's origins.

“1959/60 Mystery reel! Fire lookout somewhere in the Okanagan Valley. This film has stumped me. Doesn't appear to be Silver Star, but I could be wrong. Look forward to solving this reel,” Arsenault posted.

The black and white 16 mm film shows several people at a fire lookout station in the Okanagan, but exactly where remains a mystery.

“At first I thought it was Silver Star, but the lookout doesn't quite match up,” said Arsenault on the video.

Arsenault, who operates the museum at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre, also has a Youtube page where he posts a variety of videos.