Vernon Church of Christ hosts an understanding anxiety workshop

Photo: Vernon Church of Christ

Everyone has dealt with anxiety in one form or another at certain points in their lives. But for some people, dealing with it isn't so easy.

On Saturday, March 14 the Vernon Church of Christ will be hosting a workshop called Understanding Anxiety and Embracing Hope. This workshop aims to educate those struggling with severe anxiety on how to better understand the affliction, and how to get the proper treatment to cope with it.

"This will be our third time offering this workshop," says Minister Murray Ververda of the Vernon Church of Christ. "Due to the feedback from last year and Grand Prairie, the workshop and workbook have been slightly revised. We have shortening the clinical session material and moved some of it to the appendix, thus making room for more detailed specific helps and a mindfulness practice opportunity."

This workshop gives people the opportunity to receive information about anxiety, ask questions and get a fresh perspective.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the cost is $20. The cost of the ticket covers the anxiety workbook and lunch. Tickets can be purchased on the Church's Facebook page or on Eventbrite. You can also call the Church to reserve your spot at 250-545-6892, or contact them by email at [email protected].