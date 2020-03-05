Guilty plea comes 33 years after wife's murder

Photo: Contributed Paramjit Bogarh

More than 33 years after Saminder Kaur Bogarh was stabbed to death in her Vernon home, her husband has pleaded guilty to helping his brother escape police.

In Kelowna court Thursday morning, Paramjit Singh Bogarh pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact for assisting his brother Narinder Bogarh escape the country, after Narinder allegedly killed Saminder. The plea comes three days after Paramjit had been scheduled to begin trial for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Despite believing his brother was the killer, the Crown says Paramjit made "misleading statements" to police in, which helped Narinder escape the country.

The killing dates back to Dec. 31, 1986, when Saminder was found in the couple's Vernon home, fatally stabbed. The couple's two-year-old son was inside the house when the killing occurred, and later told police: “Daddy hit mommy with a knife and blood came out.”

Bogarh soon moved to California, where he remained until he was extradited back to B.C. in May 2018. He was denied bail and has remained in custody ever since.

Prior to the start of Bogarh's scheduled trial Monday, Crown prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler told Justice Martha Devlin she had been having “resolution discussions” with Bogarh's defence counsel. As part of the plea deal, the Crown will drop the charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Crown and defence will be submitting their joint sentencing submission to Justice Devlin later Thursday morning.

While Paramjit Bogarh has now pleaded guilty, Narinder Bogarh remains out of custody. Paramjit's extradition documents allege Narinder helped plan and execute the killing, but he's believed to be in India.

The documents state Narinder was interviewed by RCMP officers in India in 1997 and 2000, and he allegedly confessed to killing Saminder, saying he acted alone.

A 2018 Tribune India article reported an Indian court had issued an arrest warrant for Narinder, but his status is unknown at this time.