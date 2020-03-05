153227
154734
Vernon  

Guilty plea comes 33 years after wife's murder

Cold case killing guilty plea

- | Story: 278665

More than 33 years after Saminder Kaur Bogarh was stabbed to death in her Vernon home, her husband has pleaded guilty to helping his brother escape police.

In Kelowna court Thursday morning, Paramjit Singh Bogarh pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact for assisting his brother Narinder Bogarh escape the country, after Narinder allegedly killed Saminder. The plea comes three days after Paramjit had been scheduled to begin trial for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Despite believing his brother was the killer, the Crown says Paramjit made "misleading statements" to police in, which helped Narinder escape the country.

The killing dates back to Dec. 31, 1986, when Saminder was found in the couple's Vernon home, fatally stabbed. The couple's two-year-old son was inside the house when the killing occurred, and later told police: “Daddy hit mommy with a knife and blood came out.”

Bogarh soon moved to California, where he remained until he was extradited back to B.C. in May 2018. He was denied bail and has remained in custody ever since.

Prior to the start of Bogarh's scheduled trial Monday, Crown prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler told Justice Martha Devlin she had been having “resolution discussions” with Bogarh's defence counsel. As part of the plea deal, the Crown will drop the charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Crown and defence will be submitting their joint sentencing submission to Justice Devlin later Thursday morning.

While Paramjit Bogarh has now pleaded guilty, Narinder Bogarh remains out of custody. Paramjit's extradition documents allege Narinder helped plan and execute the killing, but he's believed to be in India.

The documents state Narinder was interviewed by RCMP officers in India in 1997 and 2000, and he allegedly confessed to killing Saminder, saying he acted alone.

A 2018 Tribune India article reported an Indian court had issued an arrest warrant for Narinder, but his status is unknown at this time.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

153426
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4106130
2440 Old Okanagan Hwy
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$299,999
more details
152278


Send us your News Tips!


153479
Soft 103.9

Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Louie
Louie Vernon SPCA >


153933


Best of Seven- March 5, 2020

Galleries
Vote for your favourite now!
Seagull decides to hitch hike
Must Watch
Seagull doesn’t want to fly anymore.
Stick struggles
Must Watch
Little puppy struggles to get his big giant stick though the...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155010
150923