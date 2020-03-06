Alzheimer's Society wants to make Vernon dementia-friendly

Photo: Pixabay

Living with dementia can be difficult for both the affected and their caregiver, so the Alzheimer's Society is hoping to make communities in the area more accessible to those living with the disease.

Dementia-friendly communities began in Japan as a way to support an aging population that was seeing a rise in dementia cases. The initiative spread from there to the UK, and the campaign picked up speed with programs like the Dementia Friends and Dementia Champions, which educate the public about the effects of the disease.

"Although many people with dementia live well in the community for quite a long time, staying engaged in the activities a person once enjoyed can become more difficult as their cognitive abilities change," says Sophie Grattidge, communications coordinator for the Alzheimer's Society of BC. "Meanwhile, stigma, as well as social and physical barriers, can make it harder for people with dementia to feel supported and remain involved in their communities."

There are a variety of ways that a community can become dementia-friendly. Community organizations can include people with dementia in their programming – and city staff being educated about dementia and how to effectively communicate with someone that has Alzheimer's. Others in the community can also receive dementia education specific to their job, such as bank tellers, bylaw officers and shopkeepers. The Alzheimer's Society also says that physical characteristics could be changed to be dementia-friendly – such as clear signage, flat and unobstructed sidewalks, accessible public washrooms and places to rest.

"People with dementia may face challenges when going shopping, doing their banking, eating at a restaurant or attending a recreation class – they may also have difficulties using transportation, maintaining social contact or enjoying hobbies out in the community," says Grattidge. "This can be isolating for the person with dementia, as well as for caregivers. However, with information, compassion and community engagement, there is an opportunity to change this."

The Alzheimer's Society is also hosting its annual Walk For Alzheimer's across the Okanagan on Sunday, May 3. To find out more information on the walk and to register as a participant, you can visit the Walk For Alzheimer's website.