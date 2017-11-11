Lest we forget

46225
In a scene that played out from Coast to Coast, thousands of people turned out to remember Vernon war veterans Saturday.

An estimated 2,500 people gathered in Kal Tire Place as Canadian veterans and current soldiers were honoured for their sacrifice.

Among those being honoured were Second World War and Korean War veterans. Cadets and first responders were also celebrated at the event.

Dozens of wreaths were laid at the foot of a temporary Cenotaph by numerous local groups and organizations.

Special attention was paid to the First World War battle at Vimy Ridge that happened 100 years ago.

Hailed as a significant victory, it was Canadian troops that took a ridgeline some said could not be broken.

Situated in northern France, the heavily-fortified, seven-kilometre ridge held a commanding view over the Allied lines.

Attacking together for the first time, the four Canadian divisions stormed the ridge on April 9, 1917. More than 15,000 Canadian infantry overran the Germans all along the front.

But it was victory at a heavy cost: 3,598 Canadians were killed and another 7,000 wounded.

North Okangan resident AE Berry, who started an insurance company in Vernon, was among those who fought in the historic battle.

