Shoebox full of love

Photo: Contributed Janet Enoch

When Janet Enoch first heard about the I Love First Peoples (ILFP) gift-filled shoe box campaign, she knew she wanted to get involved.

A Metis woman herself, the Armstrong resident understood the need to show support and reconciliation for indigenous children and youth living in remote communities.

Enoch had already been sponsoring a family living in the northern reaches of Canada, but she wanted to do more.

She is now the Vernon Chapter co-ordinator for ILFP.

“It feels good to support Canadian children,” said Enoch. “If you don’t have an extra shoebox in your closet, I’ve got some extras to share. I’m happy to come and pick up a completed shoebox, too.”

Canadians have an opportunity to pack gift-filled shoeboxes as an expression of their friendship and support, and to help the organizers pursue their mission of empowering Indigenous youth toward education.

Shoeboxes will be used to support communities in each province and territory where they are raised.

I Love First Peoples uses the gift-laden shoeboxes to organize school celebration events, typically attended by celebrity role models, and then builds on the relationships with the communities to support students on an ongoing basis, primarily through awards programs.

Hundreds of schools and school boards across Canada have embraced the initiative as have many corporations, small businesses and community groups.

The I Love First Peoples gift-filled shoebox campaign runs across Canada for the month of November. For more information on what types of items to put in the shoebox visit the ILFP website.

For more information about how to help, call Enoch at 250-309-6572 or email her at [email protected]